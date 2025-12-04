Cardinals Hurler Has Fan In Mariners After Career Year

The St. Louis Cardinals have a handful of pieces that contenders want.

If the Cardinals really wanted to blow up the roster and do a full-scale rebuild, they likely could. The last couple of seasons haven't gone how St. Louis has wanted. But there's clearly talent in the organization right, as shown through all of the trade rumors and all of the teams linked to players currently on the Cardinals' roster.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan shared a list discussing the 40 trade candidates this winter and five members of the Cardinals popped up on the list. That's 12 1/2 percent of the top trade candidates in all of baseball from St. Louis and didn't even include Lars Nootbaar, who is a trade chip in his own right.

Potential suitors emerging for JoJo Romero

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

One guy who was on the list was relief pitcher JoJo Romero. He had a big year with a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances for St. Louis. One team that reportedly is interested in him is the Seattle Mariners, according to The Seattle Times' Adam Jude.

"In re-signing Josh Naylor to one of the largest free-agent contracts in club history, the Mariners fulfilled their No. 1 priority early in the offseason," Jude wrote. "Next on their wish list: two proven relief pitchers to fortify the bullpen.Seattle has checked in on a range of candidates, both via free agency and trade possibilities, and sources with knowledge of the club’s plans say the Mariners are hopeful of landing at least one reliever by the end of the MLB Winter Meetings next week in Orlando, Fla...

"Here are a few other names the M’s are considering...JoJo Romero, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals appear to be in a rebuilding mode, and it would make sense for them to move Romero, who is projected to make about $4.4 million in 2026 in his final season of club control.

Romero, 29, had a 2.07 ERA this year with a strong 54.5 percent groundball rate, and he’s made 65 appearances in each of the past two seasons."

Seattle is a team that reportedly has interest in Brendan Donovan as well.

If there ever was a player to trade, it arguably would be Romero right now. He just had the best season of his career by far and relievers are volatile. His trade value is peaking right now, if there's a way to get a good return, St. Louis should take it.

