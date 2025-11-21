Mariners Make Crucial Free-Agency Decision That Will Shape Offseason

The Seattle Mariners had an impressive 2025 season, winning 90 games, an American League West title and advancing all the way to the ALCS, where they took the Toronto Blue Jays the full seven games.

They accomplished their main goal of re-signing Josh Naylor. Now, Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez remain free agents. The markets for those players have yet to materialize at this point in the offseason.

Adam Jude of the Seattle Times provided a major update on what the Mariners plan to do with those players and how they might give some of their younger players, namely Colt Emerson and Cole Young.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Mariners Could Keep Suarez Or Polanco

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

“Re-signing one of Suárez or Jorge Polanco remains a possibility for the Mariners,” Jude wrote.

“It appears unlikely the Mariners would sign both Suárez and Polanco, but the club would prefer at least one more veteran presence on the infield to complement Emerson and Young.”

The Mariners do seem to want a veteran presence to boost their lineup. However, it appears that they will have to choose between Suarez and Polanco.

Polanco will likely be the cheaper of the two. He could be penciled in as their second baseman while Young and Emerson compete for time at third base. Or they could play second base and the Mariners could choose Suarez.

If they want a better all-around hitter, Polanco is probably their best bet. He hit .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs and an .821 OPS, while Suarez hit .228/.298/.526. However, if they want power exclusively, then Suarez would be the ideal choice after hitting 49 home runs and posting an .824 OPS.

However, the Mariners are going to have to choose one instead of trying to bring them both back. Fortunately, neither should require long-term deals, and that could play right into the Mariners favor.

But after re-signing Naylor, they likely won’t be willing to sign another star to a megadeal. Seattle should be an interesting team to watch in the coming weeks as the offseason activity starts to pick up.

They made the first big splash by signing Naylor, and it should be interesting to see if they possibly have a few more tricks up their sleeves leading into the winter months.

More MLB: Mariners Could Pursue Popular Cardinals Trade Target, Per Insider