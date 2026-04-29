Tigers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

The Atlanta Braves have run out to an early lead in the NL East. They’re the only team over .500, and well over it at 21-9. In fact, that is the best record in all of baseball, not just the weak NL East.

The Detroit Tigers fell back to .500 after losing the series opener in Atlanta last night. They’re 15-15 overall but just 5-13 on the road.

The Braves have now won the last nine meetings against the Tigers dating back to 2023, and Detroit will turn to Tarik Skubal tonight in an attempt to stop that streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Braves on Wednesday, April 29.

Tigers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+113)

Braves +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Tigers -149

Braves +123

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Tigers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.72 ERA)

Braves: JR Ritchie (1-0, 2.57 ERA)

Tarik Skubal hasn’t gotten a ton of run support this season, but allowing four runs in two of his last four starts hasn’t helped either. The southpaw will look to bounce back in Atlanta after allowing four runs on seven hits to the Brewers last time out.

JR Ritchie impressed in his major-league debut last week, earning the win as he threw seven innings of two-run ball against the Nationals. He allowed just 3 ER in 27.1 IP with 28 strikeouts in five starts at Triple-A before getting the call.

Tigers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): DSN, BravesVsn

Tigers record: 15-15

Braves record: 21-9

Tigers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Ozzie Albies OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-109)

Ozzie Albies is one of a few Braves players off to a great start this season. The switch-hitting second baseman is batting .316 with an .872 OPS, both of which are well above his career .267 average and .777 OPS.

The veteran has always been better against left-handed pitching, and that’s continued this year with a .356 average and .939 OPS in 45 at-bats vs. southpaws.

Albies is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak, going 16 for 39 (.410) with two home runs and four doubles in that span.

Tigers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I don’t really care who is on the mound for the other side. The Braves being home underdogs right now is ridiculous, especially when Skubal has had a few iffy outings recently.

I’m not expecting Atlanta to pour it on against the two-time Cy Young Award winner, but the Braves are 11-5 at home while the Tigers are 5-13 on the road.

On top of that, the Braves are 6-2 against left-handed starters so far this season.

I can’t pass up a chance to get the Braves at home at this price.

Pick: Braves +123

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