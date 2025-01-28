Miami Marlins Infielder Connor Norby Projected to Break Out in Spring Training
Connor Norby was one of the top prospects the Miami Marlins snagged at the trade deadline in 2024, and he could be in for a breakout showing in 2025.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden reached out to all 30 MLB clubs and their internal evaluators, asking which of their players had the best chance to break out in Spring Training. He then published a list of 12 names to watch, carving out the No. 11 spot for Norby.
Miami acquired Norby from the Baltimore Orioles when they dealt away starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, also bringing back outfielder Kyle Stowers as part of the swap. Norby immediately became the No. 3 prospect and No. 1 position player in the club's farm system.
The Marlins called Norby up for the first time on Aug. 19, and it didn't take him long to adjust to big league competition. He wound up setting a franchise record by racking up nine extra-base hits through his first 12 games in Miami.
Still, Norby hit just .236 with a .732 OPS on the whole in the majors last season, leaving plenty of room for improvement.
Bowden highlighted Norby's high sweet-spot and barrel rates – plus his 94th percentile sprint speed – as reason to believe his production can grow. Norby is a career .294 hitter with an .867 OPS in Triple-A, after all, averaging 28 home runs, 44 doubles, 107 RBI and 15 stolen bases per 162 games at that level.
With 26-year-old Otto López establishing himself as a plus defender at second in 2024, Norby is set to move forward as a third baseman. The 24-year-old will have to take a leap in the field to become a reliable option in the hot corner, but Bowden suggests that Miami's front office is comfortable with him there for now.
The Marlins will welcome their position players to Spring Training on Feb. 17. Their first Grapefruit League contest is scheduled for Feb. 22.
