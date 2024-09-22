Miami Marlins Manager Expected to Become Free Agent After Season Ends
The Miami Marlins have had a dreadful season and they enter play on Sunday at 57-98 overall. That is the second-worst record in all of baseball, better than only the historically putrid Chicago White Sox.
Not only has the team dealt with massive injury attrition this year, they are going to need a new manager next season.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday that Skip Schumaker is expected to become a free agent this offseason.
Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who was widely praised for his decision not to pitch around Shohei Ohtani in his record-setting 50 homer-50 steal day last week, is expected to inform the Marlins that he is officially leaving after the season where he will become the hottest free-agent manager in baseball.
The 44-year-old Schumaker has spent two years with the Marlins, winning National League Manager of the Year in 2023. He took the Marlins to the playoffs that season, but the team has regressed this year in the wake of injuries to Eury Perez, Sandy Alcantara, Braxton Garrett, Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera. Furthermore, the organization traded away Luis Arraez earlier this season.
Nightengale is right: There will be a lot of competition for Schumaker and there could be several teams that need new managers. The White Sox are already looking for a new skipper, and there's questions about if Dan Wilson is really the long-term answer for the Seattle Mariners.
Furthermore, the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays could make changes after disappointing seasons, and the Pittsburgh Pirates could have an opening. Schumaker played for the St. Louis Cardinals and they too could be looking for a new lead man. Finally, if playoff failure strikes the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees, you could see openings there.
