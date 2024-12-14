Miami Marlins Reportedly Discussing Jesús Luzardo Trade With Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo, 670 The Score's Bruce Levine reported Saturday afternoon.
Per Levine, the Marlins are looking to bring back a young, controllable bat in return. Either outfielder Owen Cassie or infielder James Triantos is likely to be included in the deal, according to Levine.
Cassie is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs' farm system and the No. 34 overall prospect in baseball, while Triantos ranks No. 5 and No. 55, respectively.
Luzardo was already drawing trade interest at the Winter Meetings, and his name had been popping up in rumors all offseason long. USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported that the Cubs were interested in Luzardo on Friday, after they had traded for Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker and officially signed backup catcher Carson Kelly.
The Cubs signed veteran left-hander Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million contract earlier this month, replacing Kyle Hendricks after he departed for the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. That seemingly rounded out Chicago's rotation for the time being, slotting Boyd in behind Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad.
Perhaps the Cubs are looking to trade one of those starters, or move Assad back to the bullpen, as the Luzardo talks come in the wake of their reported interest in Garrett Crochet. While Assad had a 1.49 ERA through his first nine appearances, the 27-year-old righty posted a 4.83 ERA after May 16.
Luzardo didn't perform much better in 2024, going 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA, 1.245 WHIP, 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR across 12 starts. He missed time with elbow and back injuries and did not pitch after June 16.
Between 2022 and 2023, however, Luzardo went 14-17 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.1 WAR across 40 starts. The left-hander has two years of club control remaining, and Spotrac has projected him to net $8.6 million in arbitration for 2025.
The 27-year-old southpaw is presumably viewed as expendable in Miami, considering former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara is poised to return from Tommy John surgery. Eury Pérez and Braxton Garrett are looking to bounce back from injuries as well, while Ryan Weathers and Valente Bellozo will try to build off their promising 2024 campaigns.
Edward Cabrera, Max Meyer and Adam Mazur are in the mix as well, giving the Marlins eight starters to work with beyond Luzardo.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.