Mike Trout Tweets Support to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout tweeted his support to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin Monday night, after Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Prayers up for Damar Hamlin," Trout tweeted.

After taking what appeared to be a hit to the chest by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a kickoff return in Monday night's game between the Bengals and the Bills, Hamlin got up, and immediately collapsed. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Players were in tears in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Play was paused midway through the first quarter, immediately after Hamlin dropped to the ground. Play was later suspended, and it remains unclear whether the Bills-Bengals game will be rescheduled, or how, or if, the game will be counted.

It was nice to see athletes and coaches from the wide world of sports coming together to pray for Hamlin Monday and Tuesday. One of baseball's best players was among that group.

