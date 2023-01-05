Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Wade Miley

The Milwaukee Brewers added more starting pitching options Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year $3.5 million contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Wade Miley, and trading for right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. After adding Wilson and Miley, here's a look at the Brewers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Milwaukee Brewers added more starting pitching options Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year $3.5 million contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Wade Miley, and trading for right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.

The Brewers have a lot of starting pitching depth, behind Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff at the top of the club's rotation. It will be interesting to see how manager Craig Counsell fills out the remainder of his rotation.

As of Jan. 4, here's a look at nine potential starting pitchers the Brewers can use in 2023, including 2022 statistics.

1) Corbin Burnes: 12-8, 2.94 ERA, 33 starts, 202 IP, 0.97 WHIP, 4.76 SO/W, 134 ERA+

2) Brandon Woodruff: 13-4, 3.05 ERA, 27 starts, 153.1 IP, 1.07 WHIP, 4.52 SO/W, 129 ERA+

3) Eric Lauer: 11-7, 3.69 ERA, 29 starts, 158.2 IP, 1.22 WHIP, 2.66 SO/W, 107 ERA+

4) Freddy Peralta: 4-4, 3.58 ERA, 17 starts, 78 IP, 1.04 WHIP, 3.19 SO/W, 110 ERA+

5) Wade Miley: 2-2, 3.16 ERA, 8 starts, 37 IP, 1.22 WHIP, 2.00 SO/W, 131 ERA+

6) Aaron Ashby: 2-10, 4.44 ERA, 19 starts, 107.1 IP, 1.43 WHIP, 2.68 SO/W, 89 ERA+

7) Adrian Houser: 6-10, 4.73 ERA, 21 starts, 102.2 IP, 1.46 WHIP, 1.47 SO/W, 83 ERA+

8) Jason Alexander: 2-3, 5.40 ERA, 11 starts, 71.2 IP, 1.62 WHIP, 1.63 SO/W, 73 ERA+

9) Bryse Wilson: 3-9, 5.52 ERA, 20 starts, 115.2 IP, 1.42 WHIP, 2.47 SO/W, 75 ERA+

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.