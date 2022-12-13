Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for William Contreras
The Milwaukee Brewers added to their lineup Monday, acquiring William Contreras from the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade centered around Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics.
Contreras should give the Brewers a nice boost in 2023. The club also added Abraham Toro and Jesse Winker from the Seattle Mariners in a trade for Kolten Wong two weeks ago. The Brewers will likely rely on young players such as Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell and Tyrone Taylor in 2023.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Brewers, as of Dec. 12, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C William Contreras .278/.354/.860
1B Rowdy Tellez .219/.306/.767
2B Brice Turang (Rookie)
3B Luis Urias .239/.335/.739
SS Willy Adames .238/.298/.756
LF Christian Yelich .252/.355/.738
CF Garrett Mitchell .311/.373/.832
RF Tyrone Taylor .233/.286/.729
DH Jesse Winker .219/.344/.688
The Brewers still have time to add to their club this winter. Their offseason is far from over.
