Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for William Contreras

The Milwaukee Brewers added to their lineup Monday, acquiring William Contreras from the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade centered around Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics.

Contreras should give the Brewers a nice boost in 2023. The club also added Abraham Toro and Jesse Winker from the Seattle Mariners in a trade for Kolten Wong two weeks ago. The Brewers will likely rely on young players such as Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell and Tyrone Taylor in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Brewers, as of Dec. 12, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C William Contreras .278/.354/.860

1B Rowdy Tellez .219/.306/.767

2B Brice Turang (Rookie)

3B Luis Urias .239/.335/.739

SS Willy Adames .238/.298/.756

LF Christian Yelich .252/.355/.738

CF Garrett Mitchell .311/.373/.832

RF Tyrone Taylor .233/.286/.729

DH Jesse Winker .219/.344/.688

The Brewers still have time to add to their club this winter. Their offseason is far from over.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.