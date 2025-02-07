Milwaukee Brewers Release Radio and Television Broadcast Plans For Spring Training
Milwaukee Brewers fans will have plenty of options for watching and listening to their team this spring.
The team officially released its spring training broadcast plans on Thursday and it breaks down like this, courtesy of Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy:
The Brewers' spring broadcast schedule is updated at Brewers dot com. Includes 18 games on radio (14 on AM 620 WTMJ/Brewers Radio Network and four on 94.5 FM ESPN), seven TV games on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin and nine webcasts.
Game by game here:
The Brewers open up spring training with a split-squad matchup on Feb. 22 against the Cincinnati Reds. That will be a home matchup that kicks off a months worth of games before the regular season begins on March 27.
The Brewers are coming off a season that saw them win the National League Central by a whopping 10 games and they are poised to be good again this year as they get former MVP Christian Yelich back from injury. However, there are questions about the team's pitching staff after they lost Frankie Montas in free agency, and their are health questions that continue to surround Brandon Woodruff.
Furthermore, superstar shortstop Willy Adames bolted in free agency, signing a mega-deal with the San Francisco Giants.
The National League Central looks to be improved in 2025 as well, making the Brewers task of repeating as division champs even tougher. The Chicago Cubs have added MVP candidate Kyle Tucker while the Cincinnati Reds have brought in future Hall of Famer Terry Francona as their new manager.
