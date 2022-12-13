Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Christian Vazquez
The Minnesota Twins have a new catcher. Monday night, the club agreed to a three-year contract with former Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros backstop Christian Vazquez.
Vazquez should be a defensive upgrade over Gary Sanchez, who manned the position for the club in 2022.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Twins, as of Dec. 12, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585
1B Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795
2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751
3B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751
SS Royce Lewis .300/.317/.867
LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743
CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833
RF Max Kepler .227/.318/.666
DH Alex Kiriloff .250/.290/.651
The Twins could still add to their team this winter. The club remains in talks with shortstop Carlos Correa about a long-term contract. The Twins' offseason is far from over.
