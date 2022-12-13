Skip to main content
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Christian Vazquez

Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Christian Vazquez

The Minnesota Twins signed catcher Christian Vazquez to a three-year contract Monday. After adding Vazquez, here's a look at the Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Minnesota Twins signed catcher Christian Vazquez to a three-year contract Monday. After adding Vazquez, here's a look at the Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Minnesota Twins have a new catcher. Monday night, the club agreed to a three-year contract with former Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros backstop Christian Vazquez.

Vazquez should be a defensive upgrade over Gary Sanchez, who manned the position for the club in 2022.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Twins, as of Dec. 12, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585

1B Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795

2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751

3B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751

SS Royce Lewis .300/.317/.867

LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743

CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833

RF Max Kepler .227/.318/.666

DH Alex Kiriloff .250/.290/.651

The Twins could still add to their team this winter. The club remains in talks with shortstop Carlos Correa about a long-term contract. The Twins' offseason is far from over.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_18789335_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Christian Vazquez

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19055941_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What William Contreras Tweeted After Braves Traded Him

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19040598_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Chris Bassitt

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19221450_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19101540
News

Blue Jays Adding Ex-Mets Starter Chris Bassitt To Deep Rotation

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19177491_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Correa or Swanson? Chicago Cubs Don't Need to Sign a Shortstop

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19057604_168388303_lowres
News

San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Sean Manaea

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19078974_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Kodai Senga

By Jack Vita
Kodai Senga
News

New York Mets Agree to Five-Year Deal with Japanese Star Kodai Senga

By Jack Vita