Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Christian Vazquez

The Minnesota Twins have a new catcher. Monday night, the club agreed to a three-year contract with former Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros backstop Christian Vazquez.

Vazquez should be a defensive upgrade over Gary Sanchez, who manned the position for the club in 2022.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Twins, as of Dec. 12, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585

1B Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795

2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751

3B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751

SS Royce Lewis .300/.317/.867

LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743

CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833

RF Max Kepler .227/.318/.666

DH Alex Kiriloff .250/.290/.651

The Twins could still add to their team this winter. The club remains in talks with shortstop Carlos Correa about a long-term contract. The Twins' offseason is far from over.

