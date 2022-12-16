Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Joey Gallo

The Minnesota Twins signed outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11 million contract Friday. After signing Gallo and losing Carlos Correa, here's a look at the Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a one-year, $11 million contract with Joey Gallo Friday afternoon.

Gallo is hoping to bounce back after struggling in New York and Los Angeles over the last year and a half. Over 126 games with the Dodgers and the Yankees, Gallo slashed just .160/.280/.638 with 19 home runs in 2022. He signs a one-year deal in hopes of bouncing back and upping his free agent value on the open market a year from now. He's a very intriguing buy-low option for the Twins, who just lost Carlos Correa.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Twins, as of Dec. 16, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585

1B Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795

2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751

3B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751

SS Royce Lewis .300/.317/.867

LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743

CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833

RF Joey Gallo .160/.280/.638

DH Max Kepler .227/.318/.666

