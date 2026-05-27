MLBPA Makes First Move to Avoid 2027 MLB Work Stoppage

The biggest story hanging over the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far has been the looming collective bargaining agreement question marks.

When the 2026 season wraps up, the collective bargaining agreement is going to expire. This is a topic that has been talked about for a few years at this point. It has been known for quite some time that it's going to be a battle in negotiation and the idea of a potential work stoppage in 2027 has also been tossed around for a long time. Hopefully, that doesn't happen. Sure, there's a lot for the two sides to work out, but viewership is up big across Major League Baseball this season and the game is in a good place as a whole.

Some sort of stoppage in play because of financial squabbles would be a disaster for the sport that is completely avoidable. One thing that is positive is that negotiations have already begun between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Talks began earlier in May and we're already seeing some sort of movement.

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Baseballs sit in a bucket Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 during the MiLB baseball game between the Greenville Drive and the Hub City Spartanburgers at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the MLBPA has made its first proposal to MLB.

"The MLBPA made its first proposal to MLB today in collective bargaining. Among the topline issues: A 'competitive-integrity tax' for any team that does not spend $150M," Passan wrote on X. "Increase minimum salary from $780,000 to $1.5M. Increase in base CBT threshold from $244M to $300M. Changes to the revenue-sharing system that would distribute more money from local television revenue but decrease the amount distributed from in-stadium revenue — to incentivize teams that win and draw larger crowds.

"Free agency for players who are 30 at 5+ years of service. Teams that receive revenue sharing forfeit portions of their checks depending on payroll levels. Recipients that win receive more money. Pre-arb bonus pool increases from $50M to $180M. $3M minimum tender in arbitration. Arbitration super 2s jump from 22 percent of players to 44 percent."

Passan also reported that MLB is expected to make its first proposal on Thursday and that a push for a salary cap is expected.

At the end of the day, this is the beginning of the conversation, not the end. Negotiations will likely take months to get over the finish line, if they're even able to before the CBA expires in December. The MLBPA did what it could do on Wednesday and got the conversation started. That's positive in itself. The next big test will be seeing how the league responds on Thursday. Then, the real negotiations begin.