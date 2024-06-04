MLB Clears Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in Ippei Mizuhara Gambling Scandal
MLB has cleared Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of any wrongdoing in his former interpreter's illegal gambling scheme, the league announced Tuesday.
Ippei Mizuhara pled guilty to bank and tax fraud on Tuesday, admitting that he stole over $17 million from Ohtani to pay off his illegal sports gambling debt. Between that, and the conclusions of MLB and the FBI's investigations into the matter, the league has given Ohtani a clean record.
"Based on the thoroughness of the federal investigation that was made public, the information MLB collected, and the criminal proceeding being resolved without being contested, MLB considers Shohei Ohtani a victim of fraud and this matter has been closed.”- MLB
The Dodgers issued a statement of their own following the league's announcement:
"With today's plea in the criminal proceedings against Ippei Mizuhara and the conclusion of both federal and MLB investigations, the Dodgers are pleased that Shohei and the team can put this entire matter behind them and move forward in pursuit of a World Series title."- Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani himself released a statement on Mizuhara's guilty plea, through a spokesperson:
"Now that the investigation has been completed, this full admission of guilt has brought important closure to me and my family. I want to sincerely thank the authorities for finishing their thorough and effective investigation so quickly and uncovering all of the evidence.- Shohei Ohtani
"This has been a uniquely challenging time, so I am especially grateful for my support team – my family, agent, agency, lawyers, and advisors – along with the entire Dodger organization, who showed endless support throughout this process.
"It's time to close this chapter, move on and continue to focus on playing and winning ballgames."
The news of Mizuhara's actions first started to trickle out in March, just as the Dodgers were getting their season going in Seoul, South Korea. Ohtani and the Dodgers immediately fired Mizuhara, although rumors and misinformation lingered in the following weeks.
Eventually, Mizuhara admitted he alone was at fault, and further investigations determined that Ohtani had nothing to do with the bets placed. Mizuhara had taken advantage of his close access to Ohtani and his accounts, even impersonating the two-rime AL MVP to bankers.
Mizuhara won a total of $142 million by gambling on sports, although he lost $183 in the process. The 39-year-old wound up losing $41 million as a client of an illegal sports bookkeeper.
Ohtani made roughly $42 million playing for the Los Angeles Angels from 2018 to 2023, not including endorsements. He signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December, although he will only make $2 million in cash each season, with the rest being deferred until 2034 to 2043.
According to the public records, Mizuhara never bet on baseball.
Mizuhara is required to pay Ohtani $17 million and the IRS an additional $1 million. His bank fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, while his false tax return charges carry a maximum three years in federal prison.
Ohtani, meanwhile, is anchoring the lineup for a Dodgers team that leads the NL West at 38-23. He is batting .322 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI, a .988 OPS and a 3.1 WAR.
The Mizuhara and Ohtani news comes on the heels of MLB banning San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life on Tuesday for betting on baseball games. Padres pitcher Jay Groome, Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly, Philadelphia Phillies infielder José Rodríguez and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank were all suspended for a full season as well.
