MLB Insider Makes His Choice Clear in Battle of Chicago White Sox Top Prospects
The Chicago White Sox figure to be another rough watch at the major league-level in 2025. After going 41-121 and setting the Modern Era record for losses, the White Sox went and traded away All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet earlier this offseason.
However, the fruits of the White Sox rebuild are being born out at the minor-league level, with the White Sox posting two of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. Noah Schultz (No. 16) and Hagen Smith (No. 30) are also the top two left-handed pitching prospects in the entire league.
Chicago also has six total prospects in the Top 100, per MLB.com.
Schultz posted a 2.24 ERA this past season and is projected to debut this year. Smith was the team's first-round selection in this past MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas.
It doesn't appear that you can go wrong with either pitcher, but Jim Callis of MLB.com says he likes Schultz long-term.
Both operate from low arm slots that make life tough on lefty hitters and both have dominant sliders. Because Schultz (MLB No. 16) is 6-foot-9 and throws from such a wide angle, his low-80s slide piece features exceptional horizontal movement. I'd take him over Smith (MLB No. 30) because he has an edge in terms of his slider, third pitch (changeup vs splitter) and control. Smith misses more bats with his fastball, which is more lively than Schultz's and slightly harder at 94-97 mph with a peak of 100.
Smith is also projected to debut this season as the White Sox have numerous opportunities for prospects to come up and make their presence felt.
