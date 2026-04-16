MLB Players Association Drama Explained After Firings

It was a loud day for the Major League Baseball Players Association on Wednesday.

Back in February, former MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark resigned after it was revealed that he and his sister-in-law, who also worked in the MLBPA, had a relationship. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Don Van Natta Jr. broke the news.

That was clearly just the beginning, not the end of an MLBPA overhaul. On Wednesday, Passan and Van Natta reported that chief operating officer Xavier James and head of human resources, Michael O'Neill have both been fired.

"The Major League Baseball Players Association fired chief operating officer Xavier James and its head of human resources, Michael O'Neill, with cause today, sources tell me and Don Van Natta Jr.," Passan wrote on X. "The firings came after an internal investigation spurred by the DOJ looking into the MLBPA.

It Was A Big Day For The MLBPA

Jul 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field before the game between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

"The firings of James and O'Neill come in the wake of the resignation of former MLBPA executive director Tony Clark in February. The Eastern District of New York's investigation into union affairs is ongoing. Players hired outside counsel to likewise look into the matter."

The timing of the drama in the MLBPA certainly isn't great. Plus, the fact that they were fired "with cause" is a clear sign of wrongdoing at the top of the MLBPA. The current collective bargaining agreement between the league and MLBPA is set to expire on Dec 1. Over the last year or so, there has already been chatter about what is going to happen when the labor agreement expires.

The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported that the MLBPA already has a "war chest" of over $500 million for the upcoming labor negotiations showdown. Drellich also reported that the league side has over $2.25 billion. A battle is coming and so the timing of drama and scandal at the very top of the MLBPA isn't great. The agreement is set to expire in less than eight months.

Passan reported that the MLBPA is replacing James with former big leaguer Chris Capuano as COO and Ian Penny will take over in the HR role. In the short term, this isn't a topic that will get a ton of attention among baseball fans. Home runs and strikeouts get attention much more. But this is very important. There were clearly issues at the top of the MLBPA. The former executive director, COO, and head of HR are all gone. It's tough to make transitions at that level, but fortunately, they caught the issues right now, rather than smack dab in the middle of the negotiations with the league.