MLBPA Warns of Past Strike as It Rejects MLB Salary Cap Proposal

Both Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have now made collective bargaining agreement proposals to one another and unsurprisingly, neither liked what the other had to say.

On Wednesday, the MLBPA made the first offer and included various things, like including a "competitive-integrity tax" for any team that does not spend at least $150 million, an increase in the minimum salary across the league, and a higher CBT threshold, among many other items. The league shut it down immediately and cited the Los Angeles Dodgers while claiming that the MLBPA's proposal would actually lead to "even more payroll disparity."

Well, the league followed with a proposal of its own on Thursday that included both a salary cap and a salary floor. A salary floor of $171.2 million actually isn't bad. But they proposed a $245.3 million salary cap, which Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported would be closer to $222 million because of roughly $23 million in player benefits. That's absurdly low.

The MLBPA released a statement afterward and clearly didn't love it, and even brought up the "longest work stoppage in MLB history" in their response, as transcribed by ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Not The Best Start

Jun 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseball sits on the field before the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

"The owners responded today with a demand for a salary cap system, something generations of players have fought against," The MLBPA responded. "The last time the owners made such an explicit push for a cap — over 30 years ago — it led to the longest work stoppage in MLB history.

"For generations, our members have fought against cap systems because they harm players at all levels, erode or eliminate contractual guarantees, pit player against player, lead to more work stoppages, not less, and get worse for players over time. Caps don’t lower ticket prices for fans, eliminate tanking or ensure teams are run with equal competence. They suffocate competition by offering owners an all-purpose excuse for inaction and mediocrity."

They were referencing the 1994-94 strike.

Work stoppages being brought up right away isn't a great sign. It's a negotiation but it's certainly not what you want to see as a baseball fan. But who will give in first? Now, we have seen proposals from both sides. Clearly, both sides of goals they want to accomplish. The next steps are bridging the gaps. Arguably, even alluding to past work stoppages at this point is a bit aggressive, but gets their point across.

This is going to be a long fight, that's for sure.