New York Giants' Former First-Round Pick Throws Great First Pitch at Yankees Game
NEW YORK - One day after former New York Yankees star Jim Abbott threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium, New York Giants' offensive lineman Andrew Thomas took his turn, throwing an excellent pitch from the Bronx mound.
Furthermore, as we were reminded by Giants reporter Art Stapleton, this helps signify that Thomas is healthy from season-ending right foot surgery. He only played six games in 2024.
The No. 4 draft pick in 2020 out of the University of Georgia, Thomas is a big part of what the Giants do on offense, and if they are going to rebound from last year's 3-14 debacle, they'll need him to be healthy enough to protect new quarterback Russell Wilson.
As for the Yankees, they beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 on Wednesday night to take the first two games of the three-game set. They also remain in first place in the American League wild card race and they've now taken the season series from Seattle, who is tied for the third and final wild card spot with the Boston Red Sox.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit two home runs in the win for New York, while rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler earned the win in his first major league start.
The two teams will finish out the series on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Former All-Star Marcus Stroman will take the mound for New York while All-Star Bryan Woo goes for the M's. It will be his final start of the first half.
