New York Knicks Star Reacts Happily to New York Yankees Pre-Trade Deadline Move
On Friday, the New York Yankees acquired longtime Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon for a package of two pitching prospects: Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz.
Both pitchers had been ranked inside the Top-21 prospects for the Yankees, according to MLB Pipeline. Herring was No. 8.
After the deal was reported on social media, another member of the New York sports scene was happy to see the Yankees get active on the trade market. New York Knicks forward Josh Hart put the following message on "X."
"One void filled.... let's keep making noise!"
Hart, 30, just helped lead the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals and is clearly hoping to see another New York team make a deep run in the playoffs. He averaged 13.6 ppg for the Knicks, also pulling down 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. The Knicks are headed into next season with a new coach, Mike Brown, as they look to reach the NBA Finals.
As for McMahon, he's a nine-year veteran of the Rockies who is a career .240 hitter. This year, he's struggled, hitting just .217, but he does have 16 home runs and 35 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2024.
The Yankees enter play on Friday in the first wild card spot in the American League, where they are 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
They'll take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Will Warren (NYY) will pitch against veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker (PHI).
