OPINION: Correa or Swanson? Chicago Cubs Don't Need to Sign a Shortstop

Since the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, the Chicago Cubs have been linked to a number of star free agent shortstops. With Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts coming off the board, just Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa remain.

Unhappy fans have dubbed the organization 'cheap,' after the club traded franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant, rather than extending the trio. The decision to part ways with each player has aged quite well thus far. The Cubs acquired a top 100 prospect in each of the trades for Baez and Rizzo, and Bryant played just 42 games in 2022, in year one of his seven-year, $182 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Baez slashed just .238/.278/.671 in the first year of his six-year, $140 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. The Cubs reportedly offered Baez a $180 million extension prior to the start of the 2020 season, but the shortstop turned it down.

Though it's early, neither the Baez or Bryant contracts are looking very promising, and the Cubs, luckily for their own sake, aren't saddled with either contract. Executive Jed Hoyer's decision to move on from the fan favorites isn't looking so terrible at this time.

Because Hoyer was unable to reach an agreement to retain Bryant, Rizzo, Baez or Willson Contreras, impatient fans want to see the organization open up the purse strings and make a major splash this winter.

Swanson and Correa are the two best position players available, but here's the thing: the Cubs don't need to sign a shortstop this winter.

Carlos Correa is reportedly looking for a deal north of $300 million. That's an awful lot of money to commit to a player that has played more than 136 games in a season just twice, in his eight-year career. In fact, Correa has played more than 110 games in a season just three times. Durability is a concern for Correa, and most expensive, long-term contracts do not pan out, especially when attached to injury-prone players. I would steer clear of Correa.

In his first full season at the shortstop position, Nico Hoerner excelled. The 25-year-old finished second among National League shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved, with 10, trailing just Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas. Hoerner finished third among all shortstops — American League and National League — in Outs Above Average (13). Hoerner rated as one of the best defensive shortstops in the league

Hoerner batted .281 and was one of the bright spots of an otherwise forgettable 74-win season.

The Cubs could sign Swanson, who will likely cost at least $200 million. But are we certain that Swanson is that much better of a player than Hoerner is?

Hoerner career slash line (four years): .277/.333/.718

Swanson career slash line (seven years): .255/.329/.738

Swanson and Hoerner both rate as exceptional defensive players, but Hoerner is younger and more cost-effective.

Hoerner is estimated to make $2.83 million in arbitration in 2022, and is under contract through 2025. His contract comes with little to no risk. At 25, the shortstop appears to just be scratching the surface of his potential.

Of course, the Cubs could acquire Swanson and move Hoerner over to second base, but then what would the club do with Nick Madrigal?

Madrigal was injured for most of 2022, but the 25-year-old has shown great promise early in his career, batting .289 over his first 142 professional games with a .336 On Base Percentage. When healthy in 2022, Madrigal impressed defensively, with four Defensive Runs Saved and a .996 Fielding Percentage.

Madrigal is one of the promising young players the Cubs have at the big league level already, who could have a Hoerner-like breakout season in 2023. Signing a free agent shortstop could mean the end of the Madrigal era, unless the club plans to move him to third base, a position that is typically reserved for a player with more power.

Swanson's bat wouldn't be a big enough offensive upgrade, in my opinion, to warrant a signing, and cutting ties with Madrigal. Madrigal would become a trade chip, who the club would be selling low on. Defensively, the club already looks very good up the middle.

Why should the Cubs discard Madrigal this early? The Cubs have Hoerner under club control through 2025 and Madrigal through 2026. In my opinion, the Cubs don't need to sign a shortstop right now, and they'd be better off extending Hoerner, and spending winter instead on a free agent class headlined by Shohei Ohtani. Wait another year to spend when the club is hopefully closer to competing in the National League.

