Pete Alonso Linked To AL Powerhouse After Disastrous Mets Collapse
The New York Mets have officially completed one of the most disastrous second half collapses in modern baseball history.
Despite have a roster worth over $1 billion, the Mets were unable to hold onto a postseason spot, falling out of the race as the Cincinnati Reds clinched the final wild card spot in game No. 162.
Now, superstar Pete Alonso has opted out of his contract and hit free agency, likely looking for a much bigger deal than what the Mets are willing to give him.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed the Seattle Mariners as one of the top landing spots for the Mets' free agent slugger.
Mariners linked to Pete Alonso after Mets miss postseason
"To at least some extent, Seattle's level of interest here is: Pending October results. Josh Naylor is headed for free agency, and given the other options Seattle has on hand to play first base, let's just say there's a reason almost the entire MLB-covering industry was projecting the Mariners to acquire Naylor ahead of the deadline," Miller wrote. "If they get bounced early, they might be desperate enough to invest in Alonso, in hopes of ensuring this window of relevance doesn't pass them by.
"But if they win it all, there's not going to be much of an urgency to fill that hole at first base—especially with a talent-rich farm system where SS/3B Colt Emerson, C Harry Ford, IF Michael Arroyo and OF Lazaro Montes all could be regulars in the big league mix by the end of 2026. Putting the M's just barely in the top five feels about right for now, but let's revisit when we have a bit more information on whether this season ends up going down as a great success."
The Mariners will likely try to re-sign Josh Naylor in the offseason, but it's hard to imagine them not vying for Alonso's services, too.
The superstar slugger would fill a huge hole in the Mariners' lineup, especially as Naylor heads to free agency.
Seattle would give him a chance to win, as it's one of the best teams in baseball. The only issue here could be the money. With teams like the Mets, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox likely purusing Alonso, the Mariners will have tough time winning a bidding war.
