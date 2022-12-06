Andrew Painter Could Crack Phillies Opening Day Roster Says Thomson

The fact that the Philadelphia Phillies are searching for a top-end starter is not a secret.

They've been already been linked to Jameson Taillon since the Winter Meetings began. But what if their search for a starter comes internally rather than externally? What if they can replicate that level of production without having to forfeit draft picks or pay an exorbitant sum?

Phillies manager Rob Thomson spoke about Andrew Painter at the availability on Tuesday, and the thought he might make the Opening Day roster in 2023.

Asked about the choice between Griff McGarry, Mick Abel and Painter, Thomson was quick to single out one name.

"I think your best bet is probably Painter. I think the other two guys are probably behind," he said. "Not that they're [not] going to pitch in the Big Leagues at some point, possibly this year. But the guy we're looking at to possibly come on this roster out of spring is Painter."

Thomson was quick to heap praise on the 19-year-old phenom, who was named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Painter pitched at three levels in 2022, from Single-A, to High-A and Double-A. He excelled at every destination, pitching against players far older than himself. Across 103.2 innings, he had a 1.56 ERA, 13.5 K/9 and 6.20 K/BB.

"I've been watching a little bit of tape, and it's real," Thomson said. He hasn't gotten a chance to watch Painter live yet, but he's heard more than enough about the teenager's blossoming talent.

"We don't even have to ask. They just tell you how good this guy is and the makeup and the intangibles and the athleticism, all that stuff," Thomson continued.

Even though Painter hasn't struggled with the leap from amateur-ball to pro-ball nor from pro-ball to the upper-minors, that doesn't necessarily mean the jump from the minor leagues to the Major Leagues will come as easily.

The Phillies know all about 'can't miss prospects' that miss. Just look to Scott Kingery, Dominic Brown, Jake Thomson, etc.

So they'll be careful with Painter. Despite his talent, keeping him healthy will be a priority. Naturally there will be an innings limit. Painter smashed past his highest inning total in a season last year and the Phillies will be wary of pushing him further.

It's hard to envision him making a deep postseason run with the ballclub.

"We've been kind of bouncing around numbers a little bit, and once we come to that number, we'll probably have to try and map it out as best we can," Thomson said about setting an innings cap.

"It's a little bit easier if he doesn't make the club and he starts the season at Triple-A, we can map it out a lot easier there. Then once he's ready to transition to the Big Leagues, if he is, then we'll just go from there."

If Thomson's comments can be taken at face-value, it seems like Painter is slated to start the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, as long as his upward trend continues of course.

It's a 65-mile drive from the IronPigs stadium in Allentown to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, but Painter feels a whole lot closer to the Majors than that.

