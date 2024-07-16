Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne Wow on The Red Carpet at MLB All-Star Game
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and National League starter Paul Skenes arrived at the All-Star Game on Tuesday in style, walking down the red carpet with his girlfriend Olivia "Livvy" Dunne on his arm.
In a video posted by ESPN, Skenes is shown with Dunne while Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge are also shown with their significant others.
Skenes has taken the league by storm since debuting on May 11, going 6-0 for the Pirates. He's the first player to be named an All-Star in the year immediately following being drafted - and he earned the start to boot.
He and Dunne, his superstar influencer girlfriend have become the baseball version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and have likely helped expose the game to a younger and different generation of fans.
Fans can expect that Dunne will be a part of the FOX Television broadcast for Tuesday's game.
The 22-year-old Skenes, who led LSU to a National Championship in 2023, has struck out 89 batters in just 66.1 innings. He recently just took a no-hitter through seven innings for the Pirates, who then pulled him before the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The All-Star Game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and Skenes will face Steven Kwan (Guardians), Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), and Juan Soto (Yankees). If anyone were to get on, then he would face Judge, which is a matchup that baseball fans everywhere want to see.
Corbin Burnes of the Orioles is starting on the other side for the American League.
