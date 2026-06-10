Brewers-Tigers Strike Trade Centered Around 3-Year MLB Veteran

The Milwaukee Brewers swung a quiet deal on Wednesday.

Jason Beck of MLB.com reported on Wednesday that the Brewers traded right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

"Minor-league trade: Tigers acquired RHP Jacob Waguespack from Brewers for PTBNL or cash," Beck wrote. "The 32-year-old Waguespack pitched in 16 games this season for Triple-A Nashville with a 1.66 ERA. 21.2 IP, 11 H, 15 BB, 33 K."

Minor-league trade: Tigers acquired RHP Jacob Waguespack from Brewers for PTBNL or cash. The 32-year-old Waguespack pitched in 16 games this season for Triple-A Nashville with a 1.66 ERA.

21.2 IP, 11 H, 15 BB, 33 K — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 10, 2026

An Under-The-Radar Trade Between Milwaukee And Detroit

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Waguespack poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waguespack is a 32-year-old hurler with 31 big league games under his belt dating back to 2019. He has spent most of his professional baseball career down in the minors. He has pitched in 208 games down in the minors throughout his professional career to this point, including 16 games with Triple-A Nashville this season.

Waguespack was actually very good for Triple-A Nashville before being traded on Wednesday. He appeared in 16 games and had a 1.66 ERA and a 33-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 2/3 innings pitched. In 2025, he pitched in 25 games at the Triple-A level in the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays farm systems and had a 2.45 ERA, but didn't get the call to the majors. He hasn't gotten the call to the majors this season either.

The last time he pitched in a big leauge game was back in 2024 as a member of the Rays. That season, he pitched in four big league games and had a 5.41 ERA. Before that, he pitched in 16 games in the majors in 2019 as a rookie with the Toronto Blue Jays and had a 4.38 ERA. He followed up by pitching in 11 games with the Blue Jays in 2020.

Now, he's heading over to a Tigers team that has been a disaster all season to this point. The bullpen has been an area that has been just fine for Detroit. The Tigers have the 16th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 4.19. Hopefully, Waguespack is able to get a shot and make a return trip to the big leagues now after the deal.

For Milwaukee, this isn't a deal that impacts the club right now on paper. He wasn't on the big league roster and there wasn't much chatter about him in general. The Brewers have lost arms to injuries, but have plenty of depth still at their disposal.