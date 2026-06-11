Red Sox Firesale Possible After Sam Kennedy’s Blunt Admission

Over the last few weeks, reports have come out left and right about how the Boston Red Sox are looking to add pieces.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made the point clear and noted that he's looking around. He also insinuated that the club doesn't have to "prove" that it's worth investing in. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made a similar point and shared towards the end of May that Boston was looking. Then, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that ownership has gotten directly involved in trade talks.

When it comes to Boston, it has been clear that the front office is looking to add pieces. While this is the case, the Red Sox have not been winning games. In fact, the Red Sox just got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays and are now 12 games below .500. Boston is tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the fewest wins in the American League with just 27. It has been a disaster of a season and on Thursday, Kennedy acknowledged that changes could be coming. He joined "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI and said that if things don't change "dramatically" over the next few weeks, then Boston will need to pivot.

The Red Sox Are At A Crossroads

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"If things don't change dramatically here over the next couple of weeks, we're going to have to pivot from our initial planning and the initial expectations," Kenneday said. "I mean, you just have to be honest about what's going on here."

It's not over yet. As Kennedy said, they are going to be watching closely over the next few weeks to determine the next steps for the organization. On Thursday, Kennedy also confirmed that Breslow is not being fired.

It's an interesting time to be the Red Sox. Baseball beyond the 2026 season is completely up in the air and the club has simply bungled the campaign so far. It was known throughout the offseason leading into the 2026 season that Boston's biggest issue was a lack of power in the middle of the order. The club said as much.

But they let Alex Bregman walk, who hasn't had a great first season with the Chicago Cubs. But the Red Sox whiffed on Pete Alonso and then didn't even offer Kyle Schwarber a deal. Boston bet on good pitching and defense and figured that would be enough. It probably would be if Boston had an average offense. But that isn't the case. Boston's offense is among the worst in baseball. Good pitching and defense are great, but if you can't score a few runs per game, you can't win.