Red Sox Stand Firm With 'Steep' Price to Acquire Jarren Duran

Over the last few weeks, we've started to see trade speculation really start to pick up around Major League Baseball.

The trade deadline is now under two months away and everyone wants to project big, splashy deals around the league. Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been the guy talked about the most over the last few weeks, of course. The Detroit Tigers are spiraling out of control and are 13 games below .500 at 25-38. If the Tigers keep losing, Skubal is going to be the biggest prize around the league ahead of the deadline.

When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, the name that has naturally been out there the most has been speedy outfielder Jarren Duran. While this is the case, don't expect to see anything happen in the short term. ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column on Thursday with all of the information he's hearing early before the 2026 MLB trade deadline and noted that while teams have asked about Duran, Boston still has a "steep" difference in the way it views him and how teams looking to acquire him do.

Don't Expect To See A Deal Soon

Jun 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) rounds third base to score against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"And while teams will continue to ask about outfielder Jarren Duran, the difference between how Boston and potential suitors value him remains steep," Passan wrote.

Back in December, Passan and fellow ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel dropped a similar report. At the time, they shared that Boston viewed Duran as more of a 7-WAR player than the 4-WAR version he was in 2025. Because of this, it's not shocking to see that Boston's opinion of Duran hasn't shifted.

He had a brutal start to the 2026 season, but has started to turn things around of late. In May, he slashed .261/.331/.548 with an .879 OPS, nine homers, 22 RBIs, five stolen bases, 11 walks, four doubles, and one triple in 27 games played. Duran wasn't good to kick off the 2026 season. There's no denying that fact. But his performance in May was closer to the player that he can be, and justifies Boston not lowering its view of him. Why trade a guy with All-Star upside when his value is low? In May, he showed that he's still there. He can be a game-changer at the top of this lineup. If the Red Sox did cave and trade him for less than they feel he's worth and then he returned to form elsewhere, it would be a disaster.

Look at the Kyle Harrison deal, for example. Boston traded Harrison away in the Caleb Durbin deal and now he's one of the early contenders for the NL Cy Young Award. Imagine if the Red Sox flipped Duran for a small return and then he looked like a superstar once again? With two more seasons of control, there's no reason to take the risk, unless Boston is blown away, especially with Roman Anthony on the Injured List.