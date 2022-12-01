Chicago Cubs Interested in Free Agent Catcher that isn't Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in a free agent catcher, that isn't seven-year veteran Willson Contreras.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the Cubs are 'showing interest' in Christian Vazquez. This report comes just days after The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Houston Astros will meet with Contreras next week at the winter meetings in San Diego, to discuss the potential of signing Contreras to play left field.

Vazquez last played for the Astros in the second half of 2022. Nightengale noted that the two clubs could essentially be flipping backstops with each other.

The Astros were close to acquiring Contreras prior to August's trade deadline, but ended up dealing for Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox instead.

Since making his big league debut in 2014, Vazquez has a career slash line of .261/.310/.695, with 55 career home runs and 276 RBI.

