Skip to main content
Astros Could Sign Another Chicago Baseball Star, in Addition Jose Abreu

Astros Could Sign Another Chicago Baseball Star, in Addition Jose Abreu

The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in signing free agent catcher Willson Contreras and having him play left field, where he could split time with Yordan Alvarez.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in signing free agent catcher Willson Contreras and having him play left field, where he could split time with Yordan Alvarez.

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros added 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to their World Series-winning lineup. After locking up the nine-year veteran first baseman, the Astros reportedly have their sights set on another staple of Chicago baseball.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Astros are interested in catcher Willson Contreras, and the club plans to meet with Contreras at the winter meetings next week in San Diego.

The Astros were close to acquiring Contreras prior to August's trade deadline, but owner Jim Crane reportedly stopped general manager James Click from acquiring the Chicago Cubs backstop. The Astros traded for catcher Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox instead.

Rosenthal is reporting that the Astros are interested in having Contreras play left field for the club. Over seven big league seasons, Contreras has played 39 games in the outfield, last appearing in the outfield for one game in 2021.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_18983048_168388303_lowres
News

Astros Could Sign Another Chicago Baseball Star, in Addition Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19284001_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19221449_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. Wins Home Run Derby in Venezuela, Fans Storm Field

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19092953_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Guardians Offered Contract to Jose Abreu Before He Signed with Astros

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19215227_168388303_lowres
News

Which Shortstop Should Philadelphia Phillies Sign: Correa, Bogaerts or Turner?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19371138_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19159759_168388303_lowres
News

Bellinger, Benintendi, or Nimmo? Which Outfielders Should White Sox Sign?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19181166_168388303_lowres
News

How Will Chicago White Sox Replace Jose Abreu?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18845731
News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Expects To Retire After 2023 Season

By Gary Phillips