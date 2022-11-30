Astros Could Sign Another Chicago Baseball Star, in Addition Jose Abreu

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros added 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to their World Series-winning lineup. After locking up the nine-year veteran first baseman, the Astros reportedly have their sights set on another staple of Chicago baseball.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Astros are interested in catcher Willson Contreras, and the club plans to meet with Contreras at the winter meetings next week in San Diego.

The Astros were close to acquiring Contreras prior to August's trade deadline, but owner Jim Crane reportedly stopped general manager James Click from acquiring the Chicago Cubs backstop. The Astros traded for catcher Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox instead.

Rosenthal is reporting that the Astros are interested in having Contreras play left field for the club. Over seven big league seasons, Contreras has played 39 games in the outfield, last appearing in the outfield for one game in 2021.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.