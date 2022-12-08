San Diego Padres Sign Xander Bogaerts to Monster 11-Year Contract

The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year, $280 million contract, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

According to Nightengale, Bogaerts' contract also includes a full no-trade clause. Bogaerts, 30, will be under contract through his age-41 season. His contract's AAV is $25.45 million.

Bogaerts batted .292 with a .356 On Base Percentage and .814 OPS over his first ten seasons, all of which he spent with the Boston Red Sox. He is a four-time American League All-Star, two-time World Series champion and five-time AL Silver Slugger.

Since the start of the 2015 season, Bogaerts has exclusively played shortstop, slotting in as the Red Sox' designated hitter from time to time.

Bogaerts is expected to play shortstop for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim could slide over to second base, and Jake Cronenworth can play first base. Fernando Tatis Jr., who the Padres signed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2021 season, could find a new home in left field, with Trent Grisham in center, and Juan Soto in right field.

The Padres reportedly offered $342 million to Trea Turner and $400 million to Aaron Judge. After both free agents took less money to play for other teams, the Padres get their guy, and Bogaerts is a $280 million man.

