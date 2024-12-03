Padres, Tigers Could Reportedly Trade For Cardinals Third Baseman Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado has been at the center of trade rumors for weeks, and the list of teams that could go after the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman continues to grow.
Many have tied Arenado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, considering the eight-time All-Star grew up a Dodgers fan. He also attached the new Kendrick Lamar song "dodger blue" to his most recent Instagram post, which was liked by newly-extended Dodger utility man Tommy Edman.
Arenado has also been connected to the Boston Red Sox, who are reportedly contemplating moving superstar third baseman Rafael Devers to first base. Arenado's right-handed bat and elite defense would fit right in at Fenway Park, depending on how Boston fares in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi broke down the status of Arenado's trade market on Tuesday morning's episode of "Hot Stove," describing the Dodgers as "somewhere on the periphery" of the list of suitors. After disclosing that he has heard far more about the Red Sox's interest in Arenado, Morosi added two more potential contenders into the mix.
"I look at a team like the Padres, if they were to move Luis Arraez – which I would describe as a little bit less likely," Morosi said. "The Detroit Tigers, known to be looking for some right-handed bats."
The Tigers are fresh off a surprise run to the ALDS, and they could be looking to capitalize on their newfound window of contention. After moving off Gio Urshela midseason, Detroit rotated through a handful of utility infielders at third base down the stretch, including Andy Ibáñez, Zach McKinstry, Matt Vierling, Jace Jung and Ryan Kreidler.
Reports surfaced last month that the Tigers were showing interest in free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who could be looking for a $200 million contract coming off his time with the Houston Astros. Even if Arenado's $32 million salary in 2025 would probably be right in line with Bregman's, it would mark a much shorter term commitment.
The Padres are in the process of cutting payroll, so any deal with them would certainly involve the Cardinals eating some of Arenado's contract. Morosi said he believes that will be a critical factor in any potential Arenado deal, regardless of where he may go.
"There's a lot of fits for Nolan Arenado, but the key question is how much of Arenado's three years and $74 million would the St. Louis Cardinals include in the deal to facilitate it," Morosi said. "So for a lot of different levels, I would believe there are some different interested teams in Nolan Arenado."
With Gold Glove winner Ha-Seong Kim likely leaving in free agency, the Padres are set to move Xander Bogaerts back to shortstop full-time. That would leave Manny Machado in place at third base while Jake Cronenworth and Luis Arraez split time at first and second base.
Arenado is reportedly willing to transition to first base – whether that be in St. Louis or elsewhere – so he could technically slide into the Padres' lineup as currently constructed, bumping Arraez to designated hitter. Even with Arenado coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, that would still give San Diego one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball.
The 33-year-old hit .272 with 16 home runs, 71 RBI, a .719 OPS and 2.5 WAR in 2024. Between 2015 and 2022, Arenado was a perennial MVP contender who hit .291 with a .905 OPS, averaging 39 home runs, 122 RBI and a 6.5 WAR per 162 games.
