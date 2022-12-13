San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Ross Stripling

The San Francisco Giants added depth to their pitching rotation Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $25 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Ross Stripling. After signing Stripling, here's a look at the Giants' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Though the Giants are reportedly still interested in re-signing Carlos Rodon, the move signals what could be the end of the Rodon era in San Francisco. The Giants also signed starter Sean Manaea to a two-year deal Monday.

As of Dec. 12, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Giants, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:

1) Logan Webb: 15-9, 32 starts, 192.1 IP, 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3.33 SO/W, 139 ERA+

2) Alex Cobb: 7-8, 28 starts, 149.2 IP, 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.51 SO/W, 108 ERA+

3) Sean Manaea: 8-9, 28 starts, 158 IP, 4.96 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.12 SO/W, 75 ERA+

4) Ross Stripling: 10-4, 24 starts, 134.1 IP, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 5.55 SO/W, 129 ERA+

5) Anthony DeSclafani: 0-2, 5 starts, 19 IP, 6.63 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 4.25 SO/W, 62 ERA+

6) Alex Wood: 8-12, 26 starts, 130.2 IP, 5.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 4.37 SO/W, 79 ERA+

7) Jakob Junis: 5-7, 17 starts, 112 IP, 4.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.92 SO/W, 91 ERA+

