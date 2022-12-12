San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Sean Manaea

The San Francisco Giants added to their pitching rotation Sunday night, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $25 million deal.

Manaea's arrival could mean the end of Carlos Rodon's time in the Bay Area. Rodon opted out of the first year of his contract earlier this winter, and is currently testing the free agent market.

As of Dec. 11, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Giants, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:

1) Logan Webb: 15-9, 32 starts, 192.1 IP, 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3.33 SO/W, 139 ERA+

2) Alex Cobb: 7-8, 28 starts, 149.2 IP, 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.51 SO/W, 108 ERA+

3) Sean Manaea: 8-9, 28 starts, 158 IP, 4.96 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.12 SO/W, 75 ERA+

4) Anthony DeSclafani: 0-2, 5 starts, 19 IP, 6.63 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 4.25 SO/W, 62 ERA+

5) Alex Wood: 8-12, 26 starts, 130.2 IP, 5.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 4.37 SO/W, 79 ERA+

6) Jakob Junis: 5-7, 17 starts, 112 IP, 4.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.92 SO/W, 91 ERA+

