Shortstop Elvis Andrus to Get Inducted Into Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2025
Shortstop Elvis Andrus will be inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2025, the team announced Wednesday.
Andrus, who spent the first 12 seasons of his big league career in Arlington, will be honored with a pregame ceremony on Saturday, June 28. He will become the 27th member of the Rangers Hall of Fame, and the first player to join the ranks since second baseman Ian Kinsler made it in 2022.
Between the 2011 and 2012 seasons, the Rangers' lineup featured five players who would go on to make the club's hall of fame: Andrus, Kinsler, Adrián Beltré, Josh Hamilton and Michael Young.
Andrus made his MLB debut at the age of 20 in 2009, immediately bursting onto the scene by finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He made the All-Star Game in 2010 and 2012 and helped Texas win back-to-back AL pennants in 2010 and 2011.
After signing an eight-year, $120 million extension in 2013, Andrus hit over .300 for the first time in 2016. He blasted 20 home runs in 2017, more than doubling his previous career-high of eight.
Andrus was productive through the remainder of the 2010s, but he posted a negative WAR and a batting average below the Mendoza line during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The Rangers ultimately traded the veteran shortstop to the Oakland Athletics in 2021.
The Athletics got one productive season out of Andrus before cutting him loose midway through 2022. Andrus latched on with the Chicago White Sox and stayed there until the end of the 2023 season.
After failing to make the Arizona Diamondbacks' roster out of spring training in 2024, Andrus officially retired in September.
Andrus was one of just five active players with at least 2,000 career hits by the time he hung up his cleats for good. He was a .269 lifetime hitter with a .695 OPS, racking up 2,091 hits, 102 home runs, 380 doubles, 51 triples, 775 RBI, 1,058 runs, 347 stolen bases, and a 34.2 WAR across 2,059 games.
On Texas' all-time leaderboards, Andrus ranks second in games played, second in triples, third in hits, third in runs, fifth in doubles, fifth in total bases, seventh in walks, eighth in RBI and ninth in WAR among position players. His 305 stolen bases in a Rangers uniform remain the franchise's all-time record.
