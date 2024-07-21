St. Louis Cardinals Show Off Possible Donald Trump-Inspired Home Run Celebration
The St. Louis Cardinals just debuted an interesting celebration.
In the second inning of Sunday afternoon's game against the Atlanta Braves, designated hitter Alec Burleson took starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach deep for a solo home run. As Burleson was trotting around the bases, the Bally Sports broadcast cut to the Cardinals' dugout and showed multiple players holding their right ears and raising up their left fists.
Burleson looked their way, smiled and made the same motion as he rounded third base.
Whether or not it was intentional, the gesture looked eerily similar to the one former United States president Donald Trump made following his assassination attempt on July 13. Trump was shot in the right ear by a lone gunman at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and it didn't take long for a photo of him holding up his fist while being escorted off stage to go viral.
Burleson's home run and the ensuing team celebration came just 30 minutes after current United States president Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking re-election later this year. Trump, meanwhile, just accepted his nomination at the Republican National Committee on Thursday.
The Cardinals went on to defeat the Braves 6-2, claiming the series victory over their National League foes. Burleson finished the day 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run.
Burleson, a 25-year-old from North Carolina, was a top-five prospect in St. Louis' farm system entering 2023. After a lackluster rookie campaign last year, the outfielder is now batting .294 with 18 home runs, 59 RBI, seven stolen bases, an .824 OPS and a 1.4 WAR in 2024.
The Cardinals are now 52-47 on the season, putting them in line for an NL Wild Card spot.
