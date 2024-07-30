Tampa Bay Rays Could Trade Pete Fairbanks, Zack Littell Ahead of Deadline
The Tampa Bay Rays may not be done dealing just yet.
The Rays' fire sale started when they sent All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners and starting pitcher Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles late last week. Over the weekend, they traded All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes to the Chicago Cubs, reliever Jason Adam to the San Diego Padres and infielder Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While rumors continue to swirl around All-Star first baseman Yandy Diaz, interest continues to flood in for their remaining pitchers, per MLB Network insider Joel Sherman.
"The Rays still have (Pete) Fairbanks on a fairly good contract for the next few years, so I'll think they'll hear what they want in the next few hours and trade him," Sherman said on "High Heat" with Chris Russo. "Or not – they could go right back into the marketplace again in the offseason or next July."
Sherman also said he thinks "there'a a better chance than not" that Zack Littell gets traded before the deadline.
Fairbanks is 2-3 with a 3.11 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 20 saves and a 0.9 WAR this season. Since the start of the 2020 campaign, Fairbanks is 13-16 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.163 WHIP, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a WAR.
The 30-year-old righty is due $3.7 million in 2025, and he has a $7 million club option on his contract for 2026.
As for Littell, he is 4-7 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.351 WHIP, 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.1 WAR through 21 starts this season. The 28-year-old right-hander went 3-6 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.149 WHIP, 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.0 WAR in 26 appearances for the Rays last season.
Littell has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Tampa Bay dealing away its stars and taking calls on veteran pitchers suggests the front office is willing to punt on the 2024 season. However, Sherman said that may not be the case.
"I know this will sound crazy with as much as Tampa has done, Chris, but Tampa Bay does not consider themselves out of the race," Sherman said. "I think they feel like they've traded stuff that they have some internal replacements for."
Sherman mentioned top infield prospect Junior Caminero as someone the Rays think can make a difference at the big league level. Taj Bradley has also thrived through 14 outings, while Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen coming off the injured list gives Tampa Bay flexibility in their starting rotation.
The Rays are fourth in the AL East at 54-52, 8.5 games out of first place and 3.5 games out of an AL Wild Card spot.
The trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Click here for Fastball's live tracker of every MLB Trade Deadline deal.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.