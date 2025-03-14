Tampa Bay Rays Exercise Contract Option on All-Star First Baseman, Possible Trade Target
One day after making news for the failure of their proposed ballpark in the St. Petersburg area, the Tampa Bay Rays made news for the right reasons: They extended All-Star first baseman Yandy Diaz by picking up his 2026 club option. They also gave him a vesting option for the 2027 season, though the performance thresholds aren't known at this time.
According to Spotrac, Diaz will make $12 million in 2026.
The 33-year-old is a five-year veteran of the Cleveland franchise and the Rays, earning an All-Star bid in 2023. He's a career .288 hitter who won the American League batting title in 2023 (.330). He has a lifetime .373 on-base percentage and has hit double-digit four homers in four seasons.
Multiple teams have reportedly tried to acquire Diaz over the last year, especially at last trade deadline, but the Rays have not budged and will head into the season with him as a main focus of their lineup. Even with this new deal and the new financial commitment, teams are likely to call about his availability should the Rays fall out of the race.
And while possible, it doesn't seem likely that that will happen. Tampa Bay missed the playoffs last year at 80-82, but they should be much better this year after getting Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan back from injury for full seasons. McClanahan missed all of last year with Tommy John surgery.
The Rays will open up the new season on March 28 against the Colorado Rockies at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Related MLB Stories
GIFT EXCHANGE: Shohei Ohtani's wife isn't joining the Dodgers contingent in Tokyo this year, but she made sure to take care of her friends on the trip. CLICK HERE:
GOOD NEWS ON CY YOUNG: Max Scherzer, a multi-time winner of the Cy Young award, has nothing wrong with his thumb and will be ready to go for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GRAPHICAL ERROR: Thanks to a TV broadcast mistake, Casey Mize of the Tigers is now apparently throwing 106 MPH. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.