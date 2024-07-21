Tampa Bay Rays Go Viral For Donald Trump Themed Celebration
The Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to take game three of the series at Yankee Stadium. The Rays blasted four home runs in the win and moved to 50-49 with the victory while the loss dropped the Yankees to 59-42.
The Rays are now just 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot while the Yankees are 2.0 games back of the division.
However, the most interesting part of the day had nothing to do with the Rays power surge and everything to do with a celebration.
Upon reaching second base, infielder Taylor Walls put his hand up in the air and said "fight, fight, fight" which is very likely an ode to former President Donald Trump's reaction to being shot at last weekend in Pennsylvania.
The Rays were not the only team on Sunday to break out a Trump-inspired celebration, as the St. Louis Cardinals appeared to do the same thing. Coincidentally, these both came out on the same day that current President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race.
It seems certain that these types of celebrations will illicit strong reaction from both sides of the political aisle, with the Rays and Cardinals likely becoming favorites of the Right and foes of the Left.
The question will be how long the teams use these celebrations and if anyone at Major League Baseball will step in and try to keep political references out of the field of play.
The Rays and Yankees finish out the series on Monday afternoon.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.