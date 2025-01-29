Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays, Gold Glove Infielder Ha-Seong Kim Agree to Multi-Year Deal

Ha-Seong Kim may be recovering from shoulder surgery, but the former San Diego Padres infielder still scored a $29 million contract from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jul 31, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) throws to first base for an out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.
Jul 31, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) throws to first base for an out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.
The Tampa Bay Rays and free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim are in agreement on a two-year contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday afternoon.

Per Passan, the deal is worth $29 million with an opt-out clause built-in after the first season.

Kim declined his $8 million mutual option with the San Diego Padres back in November, collecting a $2 million buyout in the process. He wound out making a profit in free agency, putting another tally in the win column for his agent, Scott Boras.

The 29-year-old Kim scored the payday despite undergoing shoulder surgery in October. He is expected to return to big league action in May.

The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners were among the other teams linked to Kim as recently as this month.

Kim came over from Korea in 2021, initially inking a four-year, $28 million contract with the Padres. He was a part-time starter his rookie year before breaking out with a 4.9 WAR in 2022.

The 2023 season remains Kim's most productive yet, considering he hit .260 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI, 28 stolen bases, a .749 OPS, 16 defensive runs saved and a 5.8 WAR across 152 games. He won a Gold Glove at the utility position, on top of placing 14th in NL MVP voting.

Injuries limited Kim to 121 games in 2024, and he wound up batting just .233 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 22 stolen bases, a .700 OPS and 2.6 WAR. He also exclusively played shortstop after bouncing around between short, second and third in prior seasons.

Passan mentioned that Kim is expected to take over as the Rays' starting shortstop once his shoulder heals up, but that doesn't account for the impending promotion of top prospect Carson Williams. The 21-year-old Williams is widely considered to be the best shortstop prospect and top defensive prospect in all of baseball.

Former All-Star Brandon Lowe remains in place at second base as well, while former top prospect and Dominican Winter League hero Junior Caminero could be in for a breakout season at third base.

That doesn't even account for middle infielder Taylor Walls, who has been a Gold Glove finalist himself.

Perhaps the logjam will work itself out before Kim returns from injury six-or-so weeks into the season. If not, Tampa Bay's front office may have to make some tough decisions when he is cleared to play.

Kim is the second veteran that the Rays have signed to a big league contract this winter. They previously added former Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen back in December.

