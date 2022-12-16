Skip to main content

Team USA Adds Lance Lynn, Nathan Eovaldi to World Baseball Classic Roster

Team USA added two more names to its 2023 World Baseball Classic roster Wednesday, announcing the additions of starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi of the Boston Red Sox and Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox.
Over his last three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Eovaldi has a 3.79 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 61 starts and 340 innings pitched.

Lance Lynn experienced the best season of his career in 2021, finishing third in American League Cy Young Award voting. In 2022, he posted a 3.99 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 121.2 innings pitched and 21 starts for the Chicago White Sox.

Team USA now has 14 pitchers on its roster: Nestor Cortes, Kyle Freeland, Merrill Kelly, Brady Singer, Adam Wainwright, Logan Webb, Daniel Bard, David Bednar, Nick Martinez, Ryan Pressly, Dillon Tate, Devin Williams, Eovaldi and Lynn.

Here's a look at Team USA's full roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic thus far.

