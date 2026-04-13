The Biggest Surprise on Every AL East Roster in 2026

We're over two weeks into the 2026 Major League Baseball season. Isn't it nice to have regular season baseball back? Each day something awesome happens. Whether that is Shohei Ohtani making history over with the Los Angeles Dodgers or random things like Jo Adell robbing three homers in the same game. Baseball is the best and we will get to see action around the league all the way until the fall.

Throughout the season, there have been a lot of things that haven't been shocking, like the play of Ohtani. But there are players out there who have surprised — both positively and negatively.

Over the next few days, we will examine one surprise player from each team in the league broken down by divisions. First and foremost, let's start with the American League East.

New York Yankees — Aaron Judge

Apr 11, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We're not seeing the best version of Aaron Judge so far this season. The New York Yankees superstar has played in 15 games and is slashing .218/.328/.455 with four homers and nine RBIs. Judge has walked eight times but has struck out 19 times. The homer number is good. But everything else isn't up to his standard. He certainly has been surprising this season, but not in a good way. He'll figure it out, but not the best start for the Yankees star.

Boston Red Sox — Ceddanne Rafaela

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) hits a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Wilyer Abreu and Willson Contreras have gotten the most buzz in Boston, but let's not forget about Rafaela. He is slashing .326/.396/.419 with an .814 OPS to go along with one homer and five RBIs in 15 games played. Plus, he's the reigning AL Gold Glove Award winner. If he has better control of the strike zone now, he's going to be a problem for the other teams in the AL East.

Baltimore Orioles — Pete Alonso

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Like Judge, it has been a brutal start to the season for Alonso. He has played in 15 games and is slashing .190/.288/.293 with one homer and five RBIs. Certainly not what you'd expect from one of the best first basemen in baseball.

Toronto Blue Jays — Dylan Cease

Apr 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Dylan Cease logged a 4.55 ERA in 2025 as a member of the San Diego Padres and has followed up with a 2.45 ERA in his first three starts as a member of the Blue Jays. He has certainly looked like he is worth the big contract he got.

Tampa Bay Rays — Chandler Simpson

Apr 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) runs to third base against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Chandler Simpson has been insane to kick off the season, to say the least. Simpson has played in 15 games and is slashing .411/.441/.482 with two triples, four RBIs, seven stolen bases, and a league-leading 23 base hits.