These Four Teams are Reportedly in the Mix for Dansby Swanson

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are among teams interested in signing free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.
As of Dec. 16, Dansby Swanson remains unsigned.

Swanson is the last remaining member of a star-studded free agent shortstop class. Over the last two weeks, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner signed lucrative contracts, each of which guarantees at least $280 million and ten years. Swanson appears to be the next shortstop poised for a massive payday.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Boston Red Sox are seriously interested in Swanson, having lost four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres last week.

Per Heyman, the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are among the other clubs interested in the 2022 All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner.

Swanson, a native of Kennesaw, Georgia, played the first seven years of his big league career with the Atlanta Braves, who he won a World Series with 2021.

