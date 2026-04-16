Three Trades That Look Like Failures in 2026

Last offseason, several trades were made, as per usual business in the winter time. Teams that are hoping to contend picked up pieces from teams looking towards the future, while other teams may have sacrificed one year of a player to avoid losing them in free agency for next to nothing.

No matter the reasons for trades, they always happen at various points throughout the calendar year, often in the offseason or at the trade deadline.

Sometimes, trades work out, and other times, they simply don't. Here are three trades that aren't looking too promising so far as the 2026 season unfolds.

Sonny Gray to Red Sox

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox acquired Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals back in November, and so far, the trade isn't working out for either team. With Boston, Gray is 2-1 in four starts and has posted a 4.43 ERA. Meanwhile, Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke, the pitching prospects sent back to St. Louis in the deal, are both on the injured list, so the deal isn't working out great for St. Louis either.

At least for the Cardinals though, these are young pitchers with upside. The Red Sox are only getting one year of Gray and sacrificed some promising arms to make the deal happen, so they may end up regretting it.

Freddy Peralta to Mets

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Pirates in the fourth inning, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Peralta has performed mostly well with the New York Mets, posting a 3.86 ERA in four starts, it's a far cry from where he was last year with the Milwaukee Brewers. Last season, he posted a 2.70 ERA and won 17 games with the Brewers.

The Mets also gave up Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, two of their top prospects to get the deal done. All the while, New York is 7-12 and sits in last place in the National League East. If they can't overcome this, then perhaps Peralta will be out the door at the trade deadline.

Nolan Arenado to Diamondbacks

Apr 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado throws out Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Taylor Ward (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Another trade involving the Cardinals. But this time, the Arizona Diamondbacks are the ones feeling the pain. The eight-time All-Star is hitting just .206 with two home runs and a .533 OPS to start the 2026 season.

The Cardinals needed to trade him to shed some salary, but Arizona isn't getting what it needs out of its new slugger. With younger options in the system, perhaps Arenado's time as the starting third baseman could be limited in Arizona.