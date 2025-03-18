Tickets For Dodgers and Cubs Game in Tokyo More Expensive Than Some Super Bowl Tickets
The Major League Baseball season kicked off in the wee hours of Tuesday morning as the Los Angeles Dodgers opened defense of their World Series against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.
The two teams will play two games as part of the Tokyo Series before returning back home for the domestic opener, which is March 27.
And according to those on the ground, ticket demand for Game 1 reached astronomical levels.
Per Arash Markazi of the Sporting Tribune:
Tickets for Tuesday’s Opening Day game between the Dodgers and Cubs at Tokyo Dome are nearly impossible to find. Less than 1% of the tickets are on the resale market. The cheapest ticket in the upper deck is $3,500. That’s more expensive than the cheapest seat at the Super Bowl.
Baseball was certainly hoping for this kind of interest when they scheduled the Tokyo Series, which is why it placed two of the biggest international brands in the games. Furthermore, baseball was aided by the fact that the two teams combine to have five Japanese superstars on their rosters.
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki represent the Dodgers while Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki represent the Cubs.
Yamamoto and Imanaga pitched against each other in Game 1, likely furthering demand for tickets. It's the first time ever that two Japanese pitchers have squared off on Opening Day.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday as Sasaki will make his major league debut against Cubs' lefty Justin Steele.
