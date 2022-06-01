VIDEO: Alejandro Kirk Powers Toronto Blue Jays to Sixth-Straight Win

Something is currently brewing in the Six as the Toronto Blue Jays were riding a five-game winning streak coming into a Tuesday-night bout against the Chicago White Sox.

Things have been clicking in the best way possible for this team, who is making a charge on the Tampa Bay Rays for second place in the AL East.

They not only made that charge, but overtook Tampa Bay for sole possession of second place with a 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Blue Jays fans are going to look back on this game and call it "The Alejandro Kirk Game" because the catcher had quite the performance at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Kirk went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored for the Jays, starting things off with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to give Toronto an early 2-1 lead.

Kirk's home run barely got over the left field wall, but as long as it goes over the fence, Blue Jays fans are going to be happy about it and they sure were.

Things got even better in the bottom of the fifth inning as Kirk stepped up to the plate with a runner on and two outs.

With a 2-1 count on him, Kirk sent a souvenir into the left-center field seats for his second two-run homer of the game and the eventual game-winning hit in what ended up as a one-run final.

The 420-foot blast was the furthest home run he's hit this season and the third-furthest home run he's hit in his career according to Statcast.

Teoscar Hernandez drove in the other two runs on the night for Toronto, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Toronto has two more games against the White Sox, the next being Wednesday night at 7:07 PM EST.