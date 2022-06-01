Skip to main content
VIDEO: Alejandro Kirk Powers Toronto Blue Jays to Sixth-Straight Win

VIDEO: Alejandro Kirk Powers Toronto Blue Jays to Sixth-Straight Win

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk had himself a day at the plate in the Six, going 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI as the Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox, 6-5, for their sixth-straight win.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk had himself a day at the plate in the Six, going 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI as the Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox, 6-5, for their sixth-straight win.

Something is currently brewing in the Six as the Toronto Blue Jays were riding a five-game winning streak coming into a Tuesday-night bout against the Chicago White Sox.

Things have been clicking in the best way possible for this team, who is making a charge on the Tampa Bay Rays for second place in the AL East.

They not only made that charge, but overtook Tampa Bay for sole possession of second place with a 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Blue Jays fans are going to look back on this game and call it "The Alejandro Kirk Game" because the catcher had quite the performance at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Kirk went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored for the Jays, starting things off with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to give Toronto an early 2-1 lead.

Kirk's home run barely got over the left field wall, but as long as it goes over the fence, Blue Jays fans are going to be happy about it and they sure were.

Things got even better in the bottom of the fifth inning as Kirk stepped up to the plate with a runner on and two outs.

With a 2-1 count on him, Kirk sent a souvenir into the left-center field seats for his second two-run homer of the game and the eventual game-winning hit in what ended up as a one-run final.

The 420-foot blast was the furthest home run he's hit this season and the third-furthest home run he's hit in his career according to Statcast.

Teoscar Hernandez drove in the other two runs on the night for Toronto, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Toronto has two more games against the White Sox, the next being Wednesday night at 7:07 PM EST.

USATSI_18402994_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Alejandro Kirk Powers Toronto Blue Jays to Sixth-Straight Win

By Alex Murphy52 seconds ago
USATSI_18401934_168388303_lowres
News

Jonathan Schoop Drives in All Four Runs for Detroit Tigers in 4-0 Win

By Alex Murphy42 minutes ago
USATSI_18401937_168388303_lowres
News

Pete Alonso Had a Historic May for the New York Mets

By Alex Murphy1 hour ago
USATSI_18402280_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Extends Hitting Streak to 22 Games

By Alex Murphy1 hour ago
USATSI_18396329_168388303_lowres
News

Rangers' Eli White Makes Catch of Year, Robs Rays' Ji-Man Choi of Home Run

By Alex MurphyMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18313847_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Hits 496-Foot Home Run at Coors Field

By Alex MurphyMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18389588_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Angels' Shohei Ohtani Hits Two Home Runs in Wild 11-10 Loss v. Toronto Blue Jays

By Alex MurphyMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18387753_168388303_lowres
News

INSIDE THE START: Brewers' Corbin Burnes Twirls Gem in 8-0 Win Over St. Louis Cardinals

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18387046_168388303_lowres
News

INSIDE THE START: Triston McKenzie Strikes out Eight Over 7.2 Innings for Cleveland Guardians in 2-1 Loss

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022