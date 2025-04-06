Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Expected to Reach Contract Extension "Any Day"
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are expected to reach a contract extension "any day now."
He wrote the following in his Sunday Notebook column:
Despite Guerrero’s spring-training deadline of the start of spring training, the Blue Jays and Guerrero’s representatives continue to negotiate, exchanging figures and are expected to reach a resolution any day.
The deal will keep Guerrero in Toronto for at least 14 years, ending any ideas for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, who were atop of Guerrero’s wish list if he became a free agent.
This is the second report this week that Guerrero was getting close to a deal, though he downplayed any possibility earlier this week.
The Blue Jays and Guerrero failed to reach a contract extension all offseason, despite Guerrero saying that he was willing to stay in Toronto if they met his asking price. They did not, despite Guerrero's self-imposed deadline of the first day of spring training, but apparently the two sides have continued to talk.
Still just 26 years old, Guerrero is one of the more accomplished sluggers in the sport right now. He's a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Silver Slugger who led the majors in homers with 48 back in 2021. He's received MVP votes in three different seasons.
He's hitting .286 in the early going with no homers and four RBIs. The Blue Jays are 5-4 and they'll finish out a series with the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET.
