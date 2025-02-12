Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Eliminated as Destination For Free Agent Alex Bregman
The top target left on the Toronto Blue Jays' free agent board appears to be headed elsewhere.
KPRC-TV sports director Randy McIlvoy reported late Tuesday night that Bregman had narrowed his list of finalists down to the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. Not only does that eliminate the incumbent Houston Astros from the Bregman sweepstakes, but the Blue Jays appear to be on the outside looking in as well, confirming widespread beliefs from earlier in the week.
Last month, reports surfaced that Bregman had received a six-year contract proposal from Toronto. Houston also made a similar offer worth $156 million back in December.
With both teams eliminated from his list of suitors, Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, could be pivoting and seeking a short-term deal with opt-outs and a higher average annual value.
The Blue Jays swung and missed on a handful of top free agents this winter, from Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes to Max Fried, Pete Alonso and now Bregman. They at least managed to sign outfielder Anthony Santander and veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, on top of trading for Gold Glove second baseman Andrés Giménez.
And now that Bregman is looking elsewhere, the Blue Jays' front office might be more comfortable committing future money to All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero, who is set to hit free agency himself next winter, made it clear that he did not want contract extension discussions to bleed into spring training. He and the rest of Toronto's position players will report to Dunedin, Florida, next Tuesday, giving the two sides less than a week to sort out a deal.
Ernie Clement will likely hold onto the Blue Jays' starting third base job with Bregman out of the picture, coming off a 2024 season in which he posted a 3.4 WAR in 139 games. The soon-to-be 29-year-old has a .643 career OPS, though, so Toronto may have to get more offensive production out of its other bats in order to make a serious playoff push in 2025.
Top prospect Orelvis Martínez should also get time in the hot corner once he is brought back up to the big leagues.
