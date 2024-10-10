Toronto Blue Jays Make Interesting Admission About State of Roster
After finishing in last place in the American League East this past season, the Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of questions to answer.
Apparently, the catcher position is not going to be one of them.
According to Blue Jays Today, via Kaitlyn McGrath, upgrading the backstops is not really in the plans for the offseason ahead.
According to @kaitlyncmcgrath, BlueJays General Manager Ross Atkins said the BlueJays are happy with their catching tandem heading into 2025.
"not something that we are going to put at the top of our list." - Ross Atkins

If that is indeed the duo the team plans to use in 2025, you can understand why. While Kirk had a down year this year (.253, five homers, 54 RBI), he is a former All-Star who has shown the ability to be solid offensively. Back in 2022, he hit .285 with 14 homers and 63 RBI. He's also only 25 years old and hasn't even hit his prime yet.
As for Heineman, he's 33 years old. He only had 12 at-bats this season, hitting .083. He's not likely to provide the Jays much offense, but the team simply has more pressing questions to answer. Do they extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Do they make a run at Juan Soto in free agency? Do they trade, extend or stand pat on Bo Bichette? Do they look to move any of Jordan Romano, Chris Bassitt or Kevin Gausman? Are they going to look for other upgrades outside of Soto?
It's just all part of a complicated offseason for Toronto.
