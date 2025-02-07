Toronto Blue Jays Make Interesting Revelation About Pitcher Yariel Rodriguez
According to Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins, right-handed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez is going to be given a chance to earn a spot in the starting rotation.
Per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet:
Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says Yariel Rodriguez will be stretched out in spring training and compete for fifth spot in club's rotation
Expect Jake Bloss, Adam Macko, Eric Lauer, and Adam Kloffenstein to form next layer of starting depth in triple-A rotation
That revelation is somewhat surprising considering what we thought was going to happen once the Blue Jays signed veteran Max Scherzer. The thought was that Scherzer, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman would make up the rotation with Bowden Francis.
Now, it appears that Rodriguez will get a chance to battle with Francis for the job. The loser of that competition will likely act as a swing guy in the 'pen, lengthening that group and improving it. The Jays had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season and have brought in Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia to help it.
Rodriguez, 27, signed a five-year deal out of Cuba last offseason. Though he started the year in Triple-A, he came up to make 21 starts for Toronto, going 1-8 with a 4.47 ERA. He has a fastball in the mid-90s, a slider and a good changeup, so that's certainly a chance for him to improve as a starter. He struck out 85 batters in 86.2 innings last season.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East.
