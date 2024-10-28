Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Loses Out on Roberto Clemente Award
On Monday, it was announced that veteran catcher Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals) has won the Roberto Clemente Award for 2024. The award is given annually to a player who shows the best that baseball has to offer, both on and off the field, and rewards those who give back to the community.
Perez's win is certainly deserved. He's one of the most likeable players in baseball and one of the best leaders in the sport. However, his win means that Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt did not win the award. Each team got one nominee back in September, and Bassitt represented the Jays.
At the time of his nomination, the Jays highlighted his candidacy.
Chris Bassitt and his wife Jessica have always strongly believed in giving back to the community that supports them (both on and off the field) and that sports positively impact children’s emotional and physical well-being. Chris and Jessica embraced their new team, country and community by creating “Bassitts Pitch In” -- an initiative that supports children facing barriers and helps them find a sense of belonging through sport.
Since the start of the 2023 season, the Bassitts pledged to donate $10,000 (USD) for every game Chris pitches and the Blue Jays win. Additionally, the Bassitts have also called upon fans to “pitch in” along with them and support the initiative. With the program now in its second season, the Bassitt family and supporters have donated nearly $300,000 (USD) to Bassitts Pitch In, and this number continues to grow as the 2024 season continues.
Bassitt also works with those who have served in the military.
A 10-year veteran, Bassitt has played for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets and Blue Jays. This was his second year in Toronto. After leading the American League in wins (16) in 2023, Bassitt regressed by going 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East, going 74-88.
