Toronto Blue Jays Post Awesome Video of Truck Heading to Spring Training
Wednesday was an exciting day for the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans, as the equipment truck departed from Rogers Centre and started its journey to Dunedin, Florida for spring training!
The Blue Jays posted an awesome video of the truck leaving for Dunedin, and pitcher's and catcher's report on Feb. 12.
Toronto is coming off a year in which they finished 74-88, good enough for last place in the American League East. However, there is more optimism heading into 2025, as the Jays have signed free agent slugger Anthony Santander ($92.5 million), and relievers Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman. Furthermore, the Jays traded for Gold Glove infielder Andres Gimenez, who should provide stability defensively and at the top of the order.
Despite those moves, there are still questions for Toronto about the state of the bullpen and about the ability of Bo Bichette to rebound. The shortstop struggled mightily in 2024, hitting just four home runs in 82 games. He was on the injured list multiple times.
Furthermore, the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. story will hover around the organization as well. Guerrero Jr. has said he would re-sign with the Jays, rather than hitting free agency in 2026, if they were able to meet his asking price. But he's said that he won't negotiate after the first day of spring training, meaning that the clock is ticking.
If Toronto is unable to lock up their franchise cornerstone, then questions about whether or not they should trade him for prospects will dominate conversation until the trade deadline.
